Don’t pay to remove your refuse! eThekwini Municipality urges residents to use landfills

eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to make use of certain landfill sites to dispose of their refuse. This is opened to the public and free of charge. The City urged residents not to pay for waste removal.

The illegal strike action, which began on February 27 is still on-going and enters week three. South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) was demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and or the implementation of Category 10 pay scales. City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said residents may utilise landfill sites closest to their households to drop off their domestic waste.

“Residents are allowed to bring a bakkie load of waste until normal collection resumes. These landfill facilities are also open to businesses.” The landfill sites include Mariannhill Landfill Site, Bisasar Road Landfill Site (1 Dhulam Road, Springfield) ,Buffelsdraai Landfill Site (Buffelsdraai Lane, Iqadi Farm, Verulam) and Illovu Landfill Site (Off D982 Illovo Farm, Lower Illovo) The landfills are open Monday to Friday between 7am and 4:30pm and on weekends between 7am and 3.30pm

“Clean-up operations in the central business districts and other areas are being conducted by the City.” On Thursday, the City said it had served 79 employees with notices of misconduct for engaging in unlawful conduct as outlined in the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement. “These employees, from different units, face various charges in relation to their participation in the unlawful industrial action.

“The employees served with misconduct notices are required to make submissions within a period of 10 days stating why they should not be dismissed.” The City said since the strike the intimidation and attacks on non-striking employees has resulted in the City not being able to respond to faults and restore basic services such as water, refuse collection and electricity across the City. They said alternate measures like police escourts were put in place.