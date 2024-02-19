eThekwini Municipality postpones planned water shutdown for northern areas

eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the postponement of a planned pipeline shutdown at the Northern Aqueduct. "Residents and businesses are informed that the planned shutdown of the Northern Aqueduct Pipeline that was scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 20, has been postponed until further notice," City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said in a statement on Monday.

She said the decision was taken after extensive assessments were conducted by the City's water and sanitation technical teams. A new date will be communicated to the public. Last week, the City said several areas north of Durban would be impacted by the pipeline shutdown.

According to the City, the shutdown was to install new valves. The pipeline carries water from Durban Heights Treatment Works to areas in the north. The City undertook the repairs following weeks of protests by irate residents living in Phoenix and surrounding areas.

"A larger part of work has been completed, which included repairing leaks and replacement of air valves in other sections of the pipeline," the City said. According to Sisilana, a new date will be communicated to the public.

Following protests in affected areas, the City set a deadline to have work in the area completed to ensure residents had running water, however last week, municipal manager Musa Mbhele conceded that it was unable to meet its own deadline.