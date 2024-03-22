eThekwini records high number of Pink Eye cases as KwaZulu-Natal’s case count passes 13,500

eThekwini has recorded the highest number of Pink Eye infections since KwaZulu-Natal reported its first case of the viral infection in February. Speaking at the latest Provincial Executive Council meeting this week, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said eThekwini accounted for 13,500 of the province's 13,593 cases.

Pink Eye is the inflammation of the conjunctiva — a membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. The first cases of Pink Eye were reported at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in eThekwini District (Umlazi) and Cato Manor Clinic. Since then, eThekwini has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by King Cetshwayo, Umgungundlovu, Ilembe and Ugu. Dube-Ncube added that an intensive awareness campaign will be undertaken to educate the public about Pink Eye.

The Department of Health in KZN said health education is ongoing in the waiting areas in facilities on hand hygiene and eye care. The Department is also providing ongoing information, education and communications material using various media platforms to spread awareness about pink eye. This includes what it is, how it can be prevented, and where to seek help. "We continue to urge the public to avoid pink eye infection by practising good personal hygiene, such as regular hand-washing, and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics, or pillows," the department said.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, antibiotics and/or eye drops can help shorten the infection time and help to reduce spread.