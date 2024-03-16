Pink eye: A traditional and holistic approach

Since February 26 this year, more than 160 cases of conjunctivitis (pink eye) have been confirmed in parts of eThekwini. Nomagugu Simelane, the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, is urging the public to avoid the spread of conjunctivitis by practising good personal hygiene.

Pink eye happens when the conjunctiva (the thin layer that lines the white part of the eye) becomes inflamed or irritated. Dr Roshan Ramkissoon Common symptoms of pink eye:

– Redness or pink discolouration in one or both eyes. – Itchiness, irritation or a gritty, burning sensation in one or both eyes. – Discharge from one or both eyes that can form a crust. This can cause difficulty opening one’s eye in the morning.

– The discharge can be clear and thin or stringy, thick, white or green. – Swelling of the eyelids. – Blurred vision.

Pink eye can be caused by bacteria, viruses, chemicals or allergic reactions. It can occur together with respiratory tract infections such as cold and flu symptoms, for example, a sore throat, fever and generalised body pain. One of the most common causes is viral: adenovirus, herpes simplex virus and varicella zoster virus. Pink eye is contagious, especially if the cause is viral.

When there is discharge from the eye, there is an increased risk of spread via that liquid. To help prevent the spread of pink eye:

- Avoid touching your eyes with your hands. - Frequent washing of hands is necessary. If there is no access to water, use a hand sanitiser. - Change your pillowcases often.

- Do not share eye make-up. - Do not reuse tissues or hand towels on your face. - As soon as the symptoms start, stop wearing contact lenses.

Pink eye is usually diagnosed from a patient’s history and examination of the eye. If you have severe symptoms, a sample of the liquid discharge from the eye can be sent to the laboratory for analysis. Treatment is dependent on the cause of the infection, the symptoms and the condition of the eye.

You may need: – An antibiotic and/or steroid eye drops or ointments. – Antihistamine eye drops.

– Artificial tears. Pink eye does not usually have long-term complications and can take between two to three weeks to resolve. Vision problems can occur as a result of chronic inflammation, which could become permanent. A general practitioner can refer the patient to an ophthalmologist if necessary.

Pink eye is one of the most common causes of school absence among children. It is rare in newborn babies and it usually happens as a result of diseases passed on during childbirth. Dr Roshan Ramkissoon is a general practitioner in Overport, Durban. He has been in practice for more than 20 years.

AYURVEDIC WISDOM Ayurvedic medicine is an age-old science that incorporates holistic means of treating diseases. Now that we are nearing the colder seasons, we generally see a rise in viral infections, such as the flu and conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

Dr Tamlyn Govender Home remedies: – Wash your eyes with filtered Triphala water or warm saline water. – Use 1 to 2 drops of raw honey as eye drops.

– Consume 1/4 tsp turmeric in warm water daily. Turmeric has been widely used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, is responsible for many of its health benefits. It possesses potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that will help treat conjunctivitis. - Amla juice with honey can be consumed twice daily. Conjunctivitis is usually caused by bacterial or viral infections and Amla is packed with Vitamin C. It is also a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that helps boost the immune system, helping the body fight off infections effectively and naturally. Honey has effective antimicrobial properties that promotes healing and it prevents infections. – Use lukewarm Jersey milk as an eyewash.