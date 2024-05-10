Graduate reveals how women in rural SA cope with the scourge of GBV

Attacks against women continue to be a widespread problem in South Africa and around the world, affecting innumerable households and communities. Zama Mlondo, who recently received her Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), researched how rural women in Bhamshela, northern KZN, deal with gender-based violence (GBV) and the inventive coping techniques they use.

“Understanding the strategies they adopt to confront their challenges, including scarce resources, entrenched cultural norms, and limited access to support services is imperative to tailor effective interventions and support systems,” said Mlondo. Compared to women in more urban areas, here is what her research found: – Cultural ideas and customs significantly influence how rural women perceive and respond to GBV. – Some feel that they are forced to stay in abusive relationships because societal standards require commitment to their spouses.

– Children are valued highly in many societies, which leads to women enduring assault for the sake of their children. – Many women turned to prayer and faith for comfort and strength, as well as seeking help from traditional healers. – Some women turn to self-defence by physically opposing their attackers in order to survive.

“Common coping mechanisms employed by the women included resilience, community support, and adaptation to cultural norms,” said Mlondo. “Despite facing immense challenges, they demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance in navigating GBV. Their reliance on community networks and cultural resources contributes to their resilience in the face of adversity.” One participant expressed the need for a centralised facility to provide support, citing concerns about potential social repercussions, such as being perceived as bringing shame on their spouses in the community if incidents of abuse were reported to law enforcement authorities.

The absence of resources in rural areas significantly reduces the efficacy of coping mechanisms, emphasising the importance of implementing inclusive and long-term initiatives. Mlondo advocated for personalised support services and initiatives that address the unique needs and cultural circumstances of rural communities. To establish safer conditions for women, we must develop community networks, increase access to resources, and challenge negative gender norms.