Heavy rains affecting parts of eThekwini Municipality water supply

To avoid supplying unsafe drinking water, uMngeni-uThukela Water decided to increase processing time, thereby providing less than usual volume due to the inclement weather conditions in eThekwini and the rest of KwaZulu-Natal. Siyabonga Maphumulo, spokesperson for uMngeni-uThukela Water said they are backwashing and desludging at increased rates to achieve the required drinking water quality standards.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 5 alert for heavy rains and said to expect flooding. The consistent heavy rain the province experienced has resulted in heightened levels of turbidity in the raw water abstracted from the Hazelmere Dam for treatment. Turbidity refers to the clarity of the water.

The clearer the water is, the fewer individual particles are present, while the more cloudy it is, the more particles are present. The heavy rains have caused particles at the bottom of Hazelmere Dam, including soil, and deteriorated rocks to dissolve, thus creating more murky water for processing. Maphumulo said the water is still safe for drinking, but supply may be affected because of increased processing time.

“The rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in higher levels of turbidity in the raw water abstracted from the Hazelmere Dam for treatment. “The higher than normal levels of turbidity have led to decreased volumes and have affected the water supply to the Verulam, La Mercy, Sea Tides, Ndwedwe, Waterloo, Groutville, and Ballito areas under the eThekwini Metro and Ilembe Districts. "While the water being supplied has a slightly elevated turbidity, it is still safe to consume and is at less than 10 NTU, which is a measure of the cloudiness of the water. The treatment has no adverse health effects,” the uMngeni-uThukela spokesperson said.

Many beaches in the eThekwini Municipality remain closed after an announcement by the City earlier this week, citing the heavy rains as a cause for the increased levels of pollution that could pose a health risk. On Tuesday, IOL reported on the latest water quality results from Talbot, who regularly tests for E. coli levels in conjunction with the municipality. The test was conducted on January 11 and showed positive results for five out of the six points.

But on Wednesday, the Woz’Olwandle platform showed that conditions were not the safest, in terms of bacteria in the water. The platform predicts E. coli concentrations using real-time and forecast winds, rain, and river/stormwater drain flows. Beaches towards the northern part of the beachfront, including Battery Beach and further north, were in a “poor” state.