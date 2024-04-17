Moses Tembe has reportedly distanced himself from a book detailing his daughter’s relationship with slain South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. According to media reports, a spokesperson for the Tembe family said they did not commission the writing of the book. The spokesperson further stated that the Tembe family did not contribute to the book and it is based on the author’s own views and research.

According to The South African, Tembe categorically denied sharing the author’s views. Last week, IOL reported that author Melinda Ferguson had penned a book, “When Love Kills: The tragic tale of AKA and Anele”, detailing the couple’s relationship and ultimately Anele’s death in April 2021, when she reportedly fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub in Cape Town. Two years later, AKA was gunned down outside the Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban. Ferguson, responding to her Facebook followers, shared that she spoke intensively to both sides of the families and received permission.

However, earlier this week the Forbes family released a statement denying Ferguson’s claims. "We are not in any way associated with Melinda Ferguson's book and we do not endorse it. In the same breath, we distance ourselves from the contents of the book. "When Melinda reached out to us, we respectfully and rightfully declined to contribute to her book.

"At this stage we cannot give any further comment on the book as we are unaware of its contents. We do, however, find the intended publication of the book and the timing distasteful and opportunistic," the family said. Ferguson told The Citizen that she's been receiving criticism and threats over the book. The release of the book comes just days after an inquest into Anele's death was postponed yet again. Meanwhile, five of the seven men accused of AKA’s murder remain in custody pending their bail application. The remaining two are still in the Kingdom on Eswatini, and they intend to oppose their extradition to South Africa.