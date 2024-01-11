Premier orders probe after KZN awards chairperson’s ‘slurs’ against unmarried mothers go viral

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has ordered an investigation into comments shared on social media by well-known media personality, Kininonke "Kini" Shandu.

Dube-Ncube said her office has received complaints from concerned women, activists, and professional groups over the disparaging comments.

To this end, she has tasked the Office on the Status of Women to look into the complaints and claims made.

"Critical to this process will be an engagement with the drafters of the correspondence and reaching out to those implicated in the correspondence in order to get a fuller picture," Dube-Ncube said.