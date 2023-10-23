Limpopo dad, 43, behind bars for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter

A 43-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his six-year-old biological daughter in Solomondale. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the man, a foreign national, was arrested on Thursday, and appeared in court on Friday.

“It is reported that the mother and the father had an arrangement that the father should reside with their daughter at his residence in Solomondale, in the beginning of December last year,” said Mashaba. “It is reported that during the six-year-old victim’s visit to her mother, while bathing, she complained about pains on the private parts.” The mother suspected that her daughter might have been raped and took her to the clinic for a medical examination.

“The doctor confirmed that indeed the child was raped and she (the six-year-old girl) indicated that her father had raped her,” said Mashaba. “The incident was immediately reported to the police, on Wednesday, October 18, and the suspect (father) was apprehended the next day while at his residence prior to his court appearance on Friday, October 20.” The case against the 43-year-old man was postponed to Friday, October 27.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the “shocking” incident. Hadebe also saluted the police officers who arrested the accused father. “He was expected to provide for and protect his daughter, instead he destroyed her future. This is disturbing indeed,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are still continuing. In another incident, IOL reported that a 31-year-old man is expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West on Monday on a charge of rape. The man was arrested on October 19, after it was alleged he had raped his one-month-old daughter in Kokedile Drift West.