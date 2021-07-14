NewsSouth Africa
Following days of looting around Gauteng, members of the Eldorado Park CPF are guarding shopping centres in the area. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)
Following days of looting around Gauteng, members of the Eldorado Park CPF are guarding shopping centres in the area. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

LIVE UPDATES: #SouthAfricaIsBurning – Shock as widespread looting rages on

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Amid the widespread, deadly looting raging in certain areas of the country, there is outrage and disbelief among the majority of South Africans in the absence of an effective response from the government. CPFs and citizens around the country are patrolling their neighbourhoods to guard against businesses being ransacked.

LIVE FEED:

  • 8.07am

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the ongoing unrest and surge of violence which has left numerous people dead in South Africa, and called for an urgent restoration of peace and order in Africa’s economic powerhouse.

The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region.

  • 8am

Today at 10am, the DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence.

MORE ON THIS

  • 7.51am
  • 7.42am

The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234.

The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors.

  • 7.28am
  • 7.20am
  • 7.17am

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will brief the media and the South African people at 11am today on its plan to institute legal action to aid South Africans affected by the spate of looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN.

  • 7.16am

Thulani Dlomo, the former head of the spy agency's controversial Special Operations Unit, has been identified as one of the 12 people being investigated for fomenting violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, a news website reported.

  • 7.13am
  • 7.08am

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction.

  • 6.58am

In the midst of all the mayhem after uprisings hit the country, South Africans have been putting up their hands to help. In a Facebook group, RebuildSA - Volunteers Group, hundreds of ordinary South Africans from cleaners to builders have been asking this one question: How can I help? The group is about volunteers coming together to help businesses affected by the recent riots.

  • 6.42am
  • 6.40am

Cash-in-transit companies are stopping the collection and delivery of money to businesses and ATMs amid the looting which saw banks and ATMs broken into. This could trigger a devastating cash crisis, with essential goods also running out in certain areas due to the looting.

G4S, among others, announced that because of the volatile situation, it had “scaled back” cash collection and delivery services in affected areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

  • 6.39am
  • 6.36am

Residents from Birch Acres in Tembisa banded together with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to protect their community from looters. “We are here to protect what is ours,” said community members, a news website reported.

  • 6.37am
  • 6.26am
  • 6.22am
  • 6.22am
  • 6.21am
  • 6.19am
  • 5.54am
  • Wednesday, July 14,

LootingCivil UnrestProtests

Share this article: