LIVE UPDATES: #SouthAfricaIsBurning – Shock as widespread looting rages on
Amid the widespread, deadly looting raging in certain areas of the country, there is outrage and disbelief among the majority of South Africans in the absence of an effective response from the government. CPFs and citizens around the country are patrolling their neighbourhoods to guard against businesses being ransacked.
LIVE FEED:
- 8.07am
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the ongoing unrest and surge of violence which has left numerous people dead in South Africa, and called for an urgent restoration of peace and order in Africa’s economic powerhouse.
The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region.
- 8am
Today at 10am, the DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence.
- 7.51am
KZN - N2 Route: #SANDF clearing the roadway in the Pongola area #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/ctOqbmovlO— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021
- 7.42am
The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234.
The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors.
- 7.28am
The ANC government has failed black people #ANCNECLeaks 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TEIe5mkwNS— MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 14, 2021
- 7.20am
#ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaOnAir so people damage their infrastructure in #KZNshutdown #GautengShutdown but in #Nkandla is protected. Big up to everyone who is protecting their infrastructure. https://t.co/EBUqj000PC— Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) July 14, 2021
- 7.17am
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will brief the media and the South African people at 11am today on its plan to institute legal action to aid South Africans affected by the spate of looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN.
The South African National Defence Force is on the ground in Alexandra. The aim is to assist police to calm the ongoing protests. Several stores, banks and buildings have been destroyed by the looters. eNCA's @MasegoRahlaga reports #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/B3htl575TD— eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021
- 7.16am
Thulani Dlomo, the former head of the spy agency's controversial Special Operations Unit, has been identified as one of the 12 people being investigated for fomenting violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, a news website reported.
- 7.13am
The aftermath, Bara Taxi Rank#SouthAfricaIsBurning#SANTACO#looting#Malema#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/4ErZt4nXcl— Faith (@Faith_Russo__) July 14, 2021
- 7.08am
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction.
This is incredible. When the police and our own government can't help the country...today we thank God for this association #SANTACO and their willingness to protect this country and the interest is the people. This is a huge act of kindness #SouthAfricaIsBurning https://t.co/mpSYclZtkW— Abilene Naicker (@abilene_naicker) July 14, 2021
- 6.58am
In the midst of all the mayhem after uprisings hit the country, South Africans have been putting up their hands to help. In a Facebook group, RebuildSA - Volunteers Group, hundreds of ordinary South Africans from cleaners to builders have been asking this one question: How can I help? The group is about volunteers coming together to help businesses affected by the recent riots.
- 6.42am
The 'Security' Cluster ministers have proven to be an unmitigated disaster.— Cyclopx (@Cyclopx2) July 14, 2021
Mapisa-Nqakula began by undermining the president by declaring that the SANDF won't be deployed.
Cele went AWOL after his speech the day after Zuma's arrest.
Ayanda Dlodlo is shifty as hell.#ShutdownSA
- 6.40am
Cash-in-transit companies are stopping the collection and delivery of money to businesses and ATMs amid the looting which saw banks and ATMs broken into. This could trigger a devastating cash crisis, with essential goods also running out in certain areas due to the looting.
G4S, among others, announced that because of the volatile situation, it had “scaled back” cash collection and delivery services in affected areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
See I've always told people ATMs are dangerous, cashless society FTW https://t.co/paXouofhjY— Zeek (@Malum_Lu) July 12, 2021
- 6.39am
MassMart (WalMart SA🇿🇦) Warehouse in Queen Nandi drive, Durban, going up in a towering inferno…— Renaissance 💎🙌🏼 Man (@Hein_The_Slayer) July 14, 2021
It’s a strategic guerilla war being waged against the People of South Africa... pic.twitter.com/3Wraca3NnF
- 6.36am
Residents from Birch Acres in Tembisa banded together with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to protect their community from looters. “We are here to protect what is ours,” said community members, a news website reported.
#Tembisa community protecting what is theirs! This is really good to see, the more the better. Community safety structures are key. #HandsOffMall #ProtectSouthAfrica #ShutdownSA (photo via @City_Press) pic.twitter.com/zw1fZ8yDZa— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 14, 2021
- 6.37am
This guy looks like Njelic #SouthAfricaIsBurning #mallofafrica #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/oIOJW4ZZQg— Thangeni Mphanama (@ThangeniXCV) July 14, 2021
- 6.26am
#ICYMI Running battles between police and protesters continued overnight in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. Police had their work cut out as they fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the violent crowds. https://t.co/yrjSNFHrlF— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 14, 2021
- 6.22am
I'm still in disbelief that they decided to burn everything people have worked hard for bcoz JZ decided to go to jail. Is this a strategy to drive businesses out of KZN and pave a way for new investors by Dudu and Duduzane? RET at work they say.#SouthAfricaIsBurning— Sbari (@iamhumanZA) July 14, 2021
- 6.22am
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli is also calling for a state of emergency in the country. Pikoli says government can't afford to waste any more time as law enforcement is not coping with the riots and looting. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Fgh6MB127n— eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021
- 6.21am
A country is a reflection of its leadership. This is exactly how ordinary citizens felt when the ANC was looting SABC, Eskom, SAA, Mandela funeral funds, 500 billion MIF Covid19 funds, umsobomvu youth funds and Land bank. #SouthAfricaIsBurning #mallofafrica #durbanisburning— Lunganie Luh (@Congo_Lungani) July 14, 2021
- 6.19am
@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa WHY ARE YOU LETTING DURBAN BURN TO THE GROUND? why are you afraid to send troops to protect us? #Durban #SouthAfricaIsBurning— Ruqayya (@Ruqayyaparukiss) July 14, 2021
- 5.54am
- Wednesday, July 14,
Mamelodi, Pretoria (Tshwane) - Gauteng 📍— Mamelodi Beacon (@MamelodiBeacon) July 14, 2021
Mams Mall is unrecognisable as rioters tear down storefronts.#Mamelodi #MamsMall #ThePlaceToBe #SouthAfricaIsBurning #duduzilezuma #mallofafrica pic.twitter.com/s9bnxLYHI3