LIVE UPDATES: #SouthAfricaIsBurning – Shock as widespread looting rages on

Amid the widespread, deadly looting raging in certain areas of the country, there is outrage and disbelief among the majority of South Africans in the absence of an effective response from the government. CPFs and citizens around the country are patrolling their neighbourhoods to guard against businesses being ransacked. LIVE FEED:

8.07am African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the ongoing unrest and surge of violence which has left numerous people dead in South Africa, and called for an urgent restoration of peace and order in Africa’s economic powerhouse. The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region. 8am Today at 10am, the DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence.

7.51am KZN - N2 Route: #SANDF clearing the roadway in the Pongola area #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/ctOqbmovlO — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021 7.42am The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234. The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors. 7.28am The ANC government has failed black people #ANCNECLeaks 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TEIe5mkwNS — MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 14, 2021 7.20am #ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaOnAir so people damage their infrastructure in #KZNshutdown #GautengShutdown but in #Nkandla is protected. Big up to everyone who is protecting their infrastructure. https://t.co/EBUqj000PC — Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) July 14, 2021 7.17am ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will brief the media and the South African people at 11am today on its plan to institute legal action to aid South Africans affected by the spate of looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN.

The South African National Defence Force is on the ground in Alexandra. The aim is to assist police to calm the ongoing protests. Several stores, banks and buildings have been destroyed by the looters. eNCA's @MasegoRahlaga reports #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/B3htl575TD — eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021 7.16am Thulani Dlomo, the former head of the spy agency's controversial Special Operations Unit, has been identified as one of the 12 people being investigated for fomenting violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, a news website reported. 7.13am The aftermath, Bara Taxi Rank#SouthAfricaIsBurning#SANTACO#looting#Malema#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/4ErZt4nXcl — Faith (@Faith_Russo__) July 14, 2021 7.08am The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction. This is incredible. When the police and our own government can't help the country...today we thank God for this association #SANTACO and their willingness to protect this country and the interest is the people. This is a huge act of kindness #SouthAfricaIsBurning https://t.co/mpSYclZtkW — Abilene Naicker (@abilene_naicker) July 14, 2021 6.58am In the midst of all the mayhem after uprisings hit the country, South Africans have been putting up their hands to help. In a Facebook group, RebuildSA - Volunteers Group, hundreds of ordinary South Africans from cleaners to builders have been asking this one question: How can I help? The group is about volunteers coming together to help businesses affected by the recent riots.