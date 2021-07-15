Civil Unrest: Call for calm and for Cape residents not to panic-buy fuel, goods

Cape Town - There has been a call for calm in the Western Cape, and also for the public to avoid stockpiling goods or panic-buying fuel amid the looting and civil unrest in other provinces. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, while providing an update on the status of civil unrest and acts of looting in the province, said that social media platforms are creating unnecessary fear and panic.

“SAPS and the the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre are aware of multiple messages going around relating to – among other things - alleged threats to various malls in the City of Cape Town and elsewhere in the province. “Please report any concern to your local police station and try to verify with official sources before distributing any information. All information received by SAPS is followed up and verified.” Bredell urged calm and advised the public not to stockpile goods.

“Taking the law into your own hands is strongly discouraged. We urge communities to note the risk in their areas and to avoid confrontations and escalating conflict.” He added that the fuel situation at the moment in the Western Cape is not a cause for concern and “we are urging people not to panic-buy fuel”. “The situation is being managed responsibly at the moment.”