Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: The Week in Pictures

  • Germany play Israel at the Beach volleyball World Champions Elite 16 qualifiers. The games are played at the Grand Parade in Cape Town until Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

    Germany play Israel at the Beach volleyball World Champions Elite 16 qualifiers. The games are played at the Grand Parade in Cape Town until Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

A selection of images by our photographers around the country of the past week.

– Cape Town - The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 takes place from Wednesday, November 2 – 6 and residents are baffled as to why the tournament is being hosted at the Grand Parade.

Story continues below Advertisement

– The Killarney Motor Show, which took place this Sunday, October 30, provided plenty of entertainment for petrolheads.

– Pretoria - The 20-year-old man who was arrested after the bodies of six women were found at his panel beating workplace abandoned his bail application on Monday at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

– Durban - AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini was crowned at a ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Related Topics:

photographynews agencynews mediaSouth AfricaVolleyballBeach VolleyballFootballCoronation

Share