LOOK: The Week in Pictures

Germany play Israel at the Beach volleyball World Champions Elite 16 qualifiers. The games are played at the Grand Parade in Cape Town until Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town City player Gonzalez Darwin challenged by Chippa United’s Zuko Mdunyelwa in the 2022/2023 DSTV Premiership season match at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Weird and wonderful Halloween mascots and paraphernalia. Picture: Ian Landsberg

Oliver Duraan, 4, from Bellville gets a push in a self-propelled tin drum car from his brother Daniel, 6, and grandfather Richard Schreuder, a former multi-racing champ, at the Killarney Motor show on Sunday. After an enforced absence of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Killarney Motor Show, powered by the City of Cape Town and supported by Masterdrive, Alert Engine Parts, Wingfield Motors and Motul, returned for its fifth edition. Picture: Ian Landsberg

The case against Sifiso Mkwanazi (20) has been postponed until December as he abandoned his bail application. Mkwanazi is linked to the death of a sex worker. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Sandton Gay Pride went ahead as planned despite a terror warning by the US embassy. The event, which started with a 3km march through the Sandton CBD, was preceded by a security team with sniffer dogs to isolate threats, but proceeded without incident. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s coronation ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA)

The consecration of His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA)

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and dignitaries at the coronation ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and dignitaries at the coronation ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

A new mural on Dr Yusuf Dadoo street depicting of AmaZulu kings and the newly crowned King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini Zulu. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

October 29 marked the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye proclaimed under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

The 28th Cape Town Kite Festival was a uplifting mix of magical, care-free fun. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

WGRUV Dance Company's second performance season unveiling VIGNETTES in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

WGRUV Dance Company's second performance season unveiling VIGNETTES in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Leilani Moruri, 24, is unable to speak, walk or talk after she was assaulted and almost beaten to death with a building brick in Khayelitsha. Next to her is her mother Lebo Moruri. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis with City of Cape Town officials at the unveiling of a Netball World Cup legacy mural at the Protea Recreation Hall in Bellville South. Picture: Ian Landsberg

Minister of police Bheki Cele addresses angry residents of Finetown near Ennerdale, following a shooting that left seven people dead and four wounded. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)