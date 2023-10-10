Cape Town animal rescue organisation launches vaccination campaign to protect pets

TEARS animal rescue is launching a six-month fundraising campaign to protect 3,000 at-risk dogs and puppies from two lethal canine viral infections, distemper and parvo, in the deep south communities of Vrygrond, Masiphumelele, Ocean View, and Red Hill. TEARS mobile clinics aim to vaccinate 500 community pets per month between October 2023 and March 2024 using a revolutionary Nobivac Puppy DP (distemper and parvo) vaccine from MSD Animal Health, costing R360,000.

A single dose of the Nobivac puppy DP (distemper and parvo) plus vaccine can be given at four weeks of age and functions as an effective two-in-one active protection against both viruses. “Based on the recorded efficacy of the new nobivac puppy DP (distemper and parvo) plus vaccine, TEARS is doubling the monthly number of pets we vaccinate and hopes to record a substantial decline in infection and mortality rates over the short and medium term," TEARS Head Veterinarian, Dr Tania Heuer, said. “The distemper and parvo viruses are two of the most infectious diseases to dogs and remain one of the biggest challenges for companion animal welfare organisations working in overcrowded and low-income communities where the number of homeless and unvaccinated animals makes the spread of the disease all the more difficult to contain,” Heuer said.

Heuer further added that the Distemper virus, which attacks a dog's respiratory, gastrointestinal, and neurological systems, takes between one and four weeks to incubate, while the parvovirus can take as little as three to seven days for symptoms to appear. “Parvo mainly targets the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in vomiting and bloody diarrhea. “Unlike other distemper and parvo vaccines, the nobivac puppy DP plus vaccine is the only canine core vaccine labelled for use in puppies as young as four weeks of age.”

Heuer said the organisation supports the best vaccination protocols and advocates that all pets receive a second vaccination at nine weeks of age, a third vaccination at 12 weeks, and then again at 16 weeks. Adult dogs that have not been vaccinated as puppies only require two vaccines one month apart and thereafter annually. Meanwhile, TEARS Head of Marketing and Fundraising, Lara Van Rensburg, said that the organisation takes a partnership approach to extending our reach and solving systemic animal welfare issues that affect vulnerable pets and community pet owners.

“While the cost to TEARS is substantial, we have a duty of care to support community health by providing the most effective preventative measures to combat the spread of deadly viruses to pets in those communities. “We are 100% reliant on donor funding, rebates, and sponsorships from our healthcare partners to provide sustainable companion animal healthcare solutions,” Van Rensburg said. To help TEARS protect vulnerable community dogs and puppies, please donate to the TEARS community vaccination campaign.