Icosa suspends convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson over gross misconduct

Convicted child rapist and embattled Kannaland Municipality mayor, Jeffrey Donson, has been suspended as the provincial chairperson of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa). The organisation this week announced that Donson and his son, Vlancio, were suspended over allegations of gross party misconduct.

In a statement, Icosa said the reason for such suspension was due to gross misconduct that is being sown within the party. “...and that his reputation, in accordance with his conviction, brings down the reputation of such a beautiful party. Since his election as president, perhaps has no value didn't bring except only in Kannaland and this is unacceptable as the party is not a Kannaland party,” Icosa said. Icosa added that Donson has not shown interest in promoting and growing the party beyond the borders of Kannaland.

"Mr Donson’s reputation continues to have a negative impact on the growth of Icosa. It was indeed a tough decision but we urge members to stay united as the party has never been about a single individual but the people we trusted to fight on their behalf not just bread and butter issues but growth in Kannaland and for every community we have entrusted to represent them within the council and their communities,“ Icosa said. Icosa added that Vlancio was also suspended for dishonouring the party. “Mr Donson and son have been granted 48 hours to respond to their suspension, after that the Disciplinary Committee will give a date for a hearing and decide on the outcome later," Icosa said.