Pressure mounts on convicted rapist Donson to step down

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa’s (Icosa) leader Jeffrey Donson has remained mum amid calls for his removal by some members of his party. The members allege Donson, who has been the leader of the party for 15 years, has contributed to the party’s decline in the province.

His mayoral tenure in the Kannaland Municipality has been met with widespread criticism over his 2008 conviction for statutory rape. Donson declined to comment on Thursday, saying he had nothing to say about the matter. Icosa provincial chairperson Benjamin Marsala said since Donson took up office, the party’s values and influence had dropped.

“Icosa only has a strong following in Kannaland at the moment while everywhere else it’s falling apart. “People don’t want to be associated with a convicted rapist. “Since Mr Donson’s rape conviction, people are no longer interested in the party.

Some people have left the party,” he said. The concerned members have since written to the party’s secretary general, expressing their “deep unhappiness” about the state of affairs in the party. Marsala said they felt betrayed having campaigned tirelessly to get Donson into council.

“We cannot be associated with such an individual who is abusing his position in the community. “We have asked the leadership, especially the chair of the province, to act swiftly or else we will sit without a party. He is also playing delaying tactics of the upcoming congress where he will be voted out.

Mr Donson is not active on social media and in no way interested in the advancement of the party, because his image has negative impact on the growth of the party. “There is a constitution in the party and we must all abide by the constitution. There are many who share the same concerns, but they are afraid to speak out,” he said. Community safety director at Action Society, Ian Cameron, said they have written letters to the provincial government inquiring on how Donson was allowed in public office.