Road closures: part of Kleinmond interchange to close for six months

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced a 3 km section of the R43 from the Kleinmond interchange on the N2 — Exit 90 to Kleinmond and Hermanus — will be closed for the next six months. Sanral is currently upgrading the N2 section 2 between Houwhoek Pass and Caledon including the 3km stretch of the R43 which will be closed.

Project Manager at Sanral, Krishna Naidoo said the scope of the work for the R43 road safety improvement involves a full upgrade and reconstruction of layerworks and the widening to 3.7 metre wide lanes with 2.4 metre wide shoulders in both directions. “It was initially envisaged that the work would be done under half-width construction, with a 10-month construction period, but in trying to reduce the inconvenience associated with road works and the stop-go traffic control, we opted for a full closure, which could reduce the construction time by up to four months, weather permitting,” Naidoo said. Motorists are advised traffic will be rerouted via the Botrivier interchange on the N2 (Exit 92) that is approximately two kilometres from the road closure.

Sanral has appealed to road users to exercise caution when approaching the construction area and to adhere to all speed and access restrictions. The road agency also urged road users to always be on the lookout for road construction workers who are working along the roadside. Earlier this week, Sanral also closed a section of the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on for half an hour. The closure was to facilitate the overhead relocation of the Telkom and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) main fibre cable over the highway at Lancaster Bridge. [email protected]