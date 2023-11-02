This is the route for the Springbok victory parade in Cape Town

As the Springboks are set to grace the streets of Cape Town on Friday for their victory with the Webb Ellis Cup, the four times Rugby World Cup Champions will be in procession around the streets of the Cape Town central business district (CBD), Langa and Bonteheuwel. Supporters from across the Cape are invited to attend the victory parade and welcome our heroes back home.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said in conjunction with SA Rugby, the City of Cape Town is putting together a fitting celebration to honour the back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions in the Mother City. “I can confirm that the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for the victory tour, giving Capetonians the opportunity to come in their tens of thousands,” Hill-Lewis said. “Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament,” he said.

“It is our honour as Cape Town to receive the team and the Mother City is ready to give the Springboks a hero’s welcome.” Local performers will be on hand to entertain crowds on the Grand Parade from 10am before the Springboks take the Webb Ellis Cup on tour. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the City teams along with SA Rugby have worked out a route that will ensure as many people get to see the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup along several communities in the city.

“We invite all our residents to come out to show love and give a gees-filled parade to the players, the coaches, and the Springboks support staff who have made South Africa proud. Our safety and security services will be deployed to assist in ensuring this is a successful and memorable celebration,” Smith said. The Springboks bus will depart from the Grand Parade at 12pm via Darling Street and move through the following roads in the CBD: · Adderley Street

· Wale Street · Long Street · Buitensingel

· Loop Street · Wharf Street · Walter Sisulu

· Buitengracht Street · Hans Strijdom · Hertzog Boulevard

· Nelson Mandela Boulevard In Langa, the bus will move through: · Bunga Avenue · Briton Street

· Jungle Walk · Langalibalele Drive · Jakes Gerwel

In Bonteheuwel the bus will move through: · Jakkelsvlei Avenue · Valhalla Drive · Robert Sobukwe Drive