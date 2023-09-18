Three killed in latest fire at Langa informal settlement

Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have died following a shack blaze at the Joe Slovo Park in Langa at the weekend. According to spokesperson at Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, emergency services were alerted to reports of informal structures burning at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

He said fire teams from Milnerton, Bellville, Goodwood, Brooklyn, Epping, Melkbos, and Salt River attended, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished at around 1.20am. "Three persons, two males and a female sustained fatal burn wounds during this incident. The cause of the fire is unknown," he said. City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said 20 structures were destroyed by the blaze. At least 73 people were left without their homes or personal belongings.

She said the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been informed to provide humanitarian relief. "Solid Waste will remove the fire debris," she added. In April last year, 767 people were left destitute following a blaze at the settlement. At the time, 260 structures were destroyed. Several aid and faith-based organisations rallied around the community.