Five children left alone by mothers killed in shack fire at Itireleng informal settlement

Pretoria - Five children have been killed in a shack fire at Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium in Pretoria. Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the department responded to an incident reported at about 4.26am yesterday.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find multiple shacks engulfed by fire, and immediately started with firefighting operations. The remains of the five children were burnt beyond recognition and discovered in the ruins of the shacks after the fire was extinguished,” he said. The children – three boys aged 2, 4 and 6, and two girls aged 17 months and 7 years – belonged to two sisters. “It is alleged that the two sisters left the children in one shack overnight and went out to drink at a nearby tavern.

“At the time of releasing the statement, the sisters were under police arrest and taken to a local police station for questioning,” Mabaso said. He said the circumstances were still under investigation. “We call on parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left in the care of an adult and in a safe environment,” he said.