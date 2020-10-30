WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 Our new Miss South Africa is Shudufhadzo Musida from Limpopo, who said she will be on a mission to especially raise awareness around mental health issues. Beresford Williams and five CSA Board members quit Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday morning that the entire board as well as all Independent and Non-independent Directors had resigned.

Duduzane Zuma reveals his political ambitions

“You might just see my face on the ballot paper, as a matter of fact, I believe there’s a strong chance that could happen in 2024, via the electorate,” Jacob Zuma’s son said in an interview this week.

Outsurance says Katlego Maboe and Nikita Murray met independently from the company

Outsurance has clarified its relationship to SA personality Katlego Maboe, who has been caught in a social media storm after abuse allegations surfaced along with a scathing video of an interaction with him and his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller.

Senzo Meyiwa: Drama as accused claim innocence and refuse to stand in the dock

There was high drama at the Boksburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday when the five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the late Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa refused to get into the dock