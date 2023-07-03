15 die in Eastern Cape ‘freak accident’

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after 15 people, including two infants, died in what has been described as a ‘freak accident’ in the Eastern Cape. The accident occurred along the N9 road in Middelburg on Sunday evening between a minibus taxi and a heavy-duty truck.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department confirmed all occupants of the minibus taxi died during the collision at around 11pm. “It is alleged that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control. As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at that moment as a fully loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving in the opposite direction,” the transport department said. The minibus taxi was travelling from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

The trailer crushed the minibus taxi and everyone inside. “The 15 deceased includes nine females, four males among them were two children (aged two-years-old and two-months-old),” the department said. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet.