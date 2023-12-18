Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal brace for severe thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service has issued two Level 2 warnings of severe thunderstorms for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. "A surface trough extends from the Kalahari towards Queenstown. East of the trough, isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, with some severe thunderstorms along the escarpment to the end of Elliot," the forecaster said.

Saws said this will lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, with some of the storms becoming severe over the western part of KwaZulu-Natal, accompanied by heavy downpours and strong, damaging winds. There will also be hail and severe lightning. Saws warned of strong winds and hail that could lead to damage to property, vehicles, and infrastructure. Saws issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SA Weather Service

Saws issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SA Weather Service In KZN, residents are urged to brace for possible flooding of roads. Saws has further warned of partly cloudy weather for Tuesday with isolated thundershowers and rain in the east, while it is expected to be hot in places in the south-west parts of the country.

The forecaster issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thundershowers and strong wind, hail and heavy rain over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the south-western areas of Limpopo, and the eastern parts of the North West. With traffic volumes increasing on the roads, the N3 Toll Concession has advised motorists to be wary on the roads. "If possible, start your journey in the morning and travel during the daytime. Please slow down and remain patient when encountering traffic disruptions or adverse weather conditions, and remember to adjust your driving style to the prevailing conditions.