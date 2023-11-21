SAWS issues Level 1 warning of damaging waves and winds in some parts of Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 1 warning of damaging winds, waves and extremely high fire conditions in some parts of Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. In an advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, SAWS said these neighbouring areas can expect damaging waves which may result in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft.

“Strong and gusty westerly to north-westerly winds of 50 to 62km/h are expected to affect the eastern interior of the Northern Cape (Namakwa district), the Breede River and Central Karoo (Western Cape) Tuesday. “These winds are expected to affect the south-west coast between Slangkop and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon. Due to the sustained windy conditions, some disruptions may be encountered. “Small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality. Difficulty in navigation at sea can also be expected. Longer travel times are expected as well as localised problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the N7. Localised damage to formal/informal settlements and some structural damage is possible. Fallen trees may affect transport routes and properties,” read the advisory.