KwaZulu-Natal disaster teams on standby as province braces for gale winds and 5m high waves

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on standby on Wednesday, following a Yellow Level 4 warning for areas along the coast between Port Edward and Richards Bay. The SA Weather Service (Saws) said the warning is for damaging waves and winds.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, Sboniso Mngadi, issued a warning to the public adding that the waves had the potential to disrupt small harbours and ports, causing damage to coastal infrastructure. He said the inclement weather could affect the eThekwini Metro as well as the Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, KwaDukuza, Mandeni and Umlalazi areas. "According to the Saws warning, waves are expected to reach heists of up to five-metres, accompanied by winds of up to 40 knots/hr along the KZN coast," he said, adding that these conditions had the potential to cause severe damage to infrastructure such as walkways, pipelines, properties, roads and rail routes.

“Businesses and residents situated along the coast are advised to be on high alert and move to safer locations should the need arise. The public is urged to pay close attention to all notices issued by the municipality and to take proactive measures to ensure their safety,” he said. “Beachgoers and swimmers should also avoid entering the ocean and small vessels are advised to seek shelter," Mngadi said in a statement issued late on Tuesday night. “As a department, we have activated all disaster management centres in the municipalities likely to be impacted by the wind and waves. Disaster centres are on standby to respond to any eventuality and will be closely monitoring the situation.”

Picture: SA Weather Service Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for waves and winds along the Eastern Cape coast on Wednesday. Saws added that scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of the country, including Gauteng, Durban and Gqeberha.

Meanwhile, clean up operations continue in the Western Cape following torrential downpours. The City of Cape Town said its departments are busy with assessments and mop up operations across the metro. I have decided to declare a “major incident” for the flooding in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Kamp, and other sites of severe flooding following #CapeStorm. This will free up more resources to respond. I’m grateful to City teams working non stop and charities who are helping. pic.twitter.com/MbOilj0NYU — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) September 26, 2023