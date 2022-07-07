BLOG: Boris Johnson resigns

Remember when Boris Johnson said colonialism in Africa should never have ended? Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s views on British colonialism and race should have been a clear indication that he never really cared about the continent, in fact, the outgoing British PM is on record for saying that colonialism in Africa should never have ended and vehemently dismissed Britain’s role in slavery.

Story continues below Advertisement

He made these comments in an article that was published in The Spectator on 2 February 2002. “The continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge any more,” Johnson. Read the full story here

British foreign secretary says Boris Johnson was right to step down as prime minister Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he regretted not being able to stay on as Britain’s prime minister as he announced his resignation outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Story continues below Advertisement

After days of battling for his job, Johnson was deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him. “Of course, it is painful to not be able to see through so many ideas and projects,” Johnson said at the door of Number10 Downing Street. Read the full story here

Story continues below Advertisement

Graphic: Reuters Kremlin reacts to Boris Johnson: ‘We don’t like him’

Story continues below Advertisement

As Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday, Russian officials celebrated his downfall, with Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska calling him a “stupid clown” who got his reward for arming Ukrainian soldiers against Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Johnson “really does not like us” and made it clear that Russia “does not like him either”. Peskov added that he hoped more “professional people” would take charge in London in order for the nations to make decisions through dialogue.

Read the full story here LOOK - From Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Britain's Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians. But the luck of a man once likened to a "greased piglet" for his ability to escape controversies finally ran out, after a slew of high-profile resignations from his scandal-hit government. The departure of cabinet big hitters Rishi Sunak as finance minister and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday weakened the under-pressure prime minister just as he needed allies the most.

Read the full story here WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday resigned as leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson will however continue as Prime Minister until later this year. The embattled Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party, Reuters reports.

Read the full story here. UK opposition leader calls Johnson’s expected resignation from party good news, as UK stocks climb Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected resignation as leader from the Conservative Party was “good news for the country”, Reuters reports.

“We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government,” Starmer said. “We need a fresh start for Britain.” The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises.



We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.



We need a fresh start for Britain. pic.twitter.com/uMxRTomXX9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2022 Johnson agreed to step down as party leader after speaking with Conservative Private Members’ Committee (1922 Committee) chairperson Sir Graham Brady, the BBC reported on Thursday morning. Read the full story here.

– Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader today Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday but will continue as Prime Minister until later this year.

A Conservative leadership race will take place soon and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October, the BBC reported. The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson. With great sadness I must resign from government. pic.twitter.com/tQUf5oVHAa — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) July 7, 2022

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022 Read the the full story here. – Boris Johnson fights for his political life amid resignations

On Wednesday, Johnson was fighting for his political life amid a historic exodus of ministers and aides from his government and pressure from longtime allies for him to step down. At Westminster, there was a sense the end might finally be near for a prime minister who has defied many previous predictions of his demise. Johnson, who helped the Conservative Party win a landslide election in 2019, has become a political liability after scandals that eroded public trust. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, react during their visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, north of London on April 6, 2022. Picture: Frank Augstein / Pool/AFP