LIVE BLOG: UK in turmoil

Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader today Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday but will continue as Prime Minister until later this year. A Conservative leadership race will take place soon and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October, the BBC reported.

The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson. Read the the full story here. "I've taken a lot of calls with potential leaders and now I'm seriously thinking whether I should do it"



Conservative MP Steve Baker says he is "seriously considering standing" to replace Boris Johnson as the next Tory leader https://t.co/odJFCXYngK pic.twitter.com/HtNlHhezjJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson fights for his political life amid resignations On Wednesday, Johnson was fighting for his political life amid a historic exodus of ministers and aides from his government and pressure from longtime allies for him to step down.

At Westminster, there was a sense the end might finally be near for a prime minister who has defied many previous predictions of his demise. Johnson, who helped the Conservative Party win a landslide election in 2019, has become a political liability after scandals that eroded public trust. The bombshell resignations on Tuesday of two of his most senior cabinet ministers — Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid — launched what the Institute of Government think tank called a record number of departures, with at least 43 Conservative politicians leaving their posts over two days. Read the full story here.