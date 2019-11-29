Pretoria - Corporate South Africa shares society’s responsibility to make sure women and children feel safe, secure, respected and valued.
This was the sentiment of over 300 men and women who yesterday left the comfort of the offices of mining company Exxaro and took to the streets of Centurion to march against child abuse and gender-based violence.
They wanted to help spread a positive message and create awareness about gender-based violence during this ongoing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.
Centurion residents and motorists cheered as they witnessed the wave of vibrant corporate workers singing and waving flags, bearing placards with their messages in the streets.
They were escorted by the metro police and medical emergency backup personnel as they marched from the Exxaro head office opposite the Centurion Gautrain Station and back.