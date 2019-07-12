ZARI HASSAN, Rouge, Nicole Capper and Richard Mabaso with sanitary pads that were donated yesterday at Lehwelereng Secondary school in Hammanskraal. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Dignity was restored and the “dream gap” bridged yesterday when learners at Lehwelereng Secondary School in Hammanskraal received much needed sanitary pads. About 580 female learners from Kanana Village, Hammanskraal, were showered with sanitary pads by various sponsors to ease their difficult school journey.

Yesterday, Imbumba Foundation, along with Huawei Technologies Africa, Seriti Institute and APPSolve, including other sponsors, distributed sanitary pads as part of the Trek4Mandela, a Nelson Mandela organisation.

The organisers - Imbumba Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Caring4Girls - aim to ensure no girl misses school due to not having sanitary products to manage a natural biological process.

The campaign in Hammanskraal was of particular importance due to the high levels of poverty experienced in a large number of communities there. This places girls at risk of missing school regularly due to them being unable to manage their menstrual cycle hygienically.

Chief executive of the Imbumba Foundation Richard Mabaso said potential doctors, lawyers and women who could contribute to the building of the country missed out on life-changing classes that could be a catalyst in shaping a girl's mind and would have a ripple effect in changing the community and the world at large.

Climbers had a field day cleaning, painting and gardening in the school. Learners were also presented with goodie bags which included sanitary pads, two books and a pen.

Learners also received solid advice from the star-studded guest list of people scheduled to climb Kilimanjaro soon to raise funds for girls in need of sanitary pads.

But it was Skeem Saam lead actor Clement Maosa, known as “Kwaito”, and who will also climb Kilimanjaro, who stole the limelight and had the learners' undivided attention.

He explained that behind all the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, each and everyone had their own battles and mountains to climb.

“You can be anything you choose to be if you climb your own mountain and fight your own battles. I was told I was too dark, too poor to do this or that to be on TV,” said Maosa.

He told learners he was doing it for all those underprivileged, those with fewer opportunities, lack of resources and facilities and those neglected.

“I’m doing it for all the orphans out there who are about to lose hope. I’m doing it for equality and social justice.”

He also dedicated the climb to his late parents. “We all have our mountains to climb if we can let’s help each other up,” he said.

And just when one thought the day couldn’t get any better, chief technology officer at Huawei Technologies Africa, Akhram Mohamed, announced to the school that they would be building a library for the school.

“In addition to that, we will be visiting the school every term and giving learners an opportunity to see and learn what we do,” he said.

Mohamed also urged learners to take their studies seriously as they were the future leaders.

Heeding Mohamed’s advice was Grade10 learner Lesego Chabalala, who was almost close to tears about the construction of a new library.

“This means I can study and have all the information I desire. (We want) to be honest children in the township and have the will to be something or be someone in the future the problem is that we don’t have the resources like books,” she said.

Two groups of climbers are set to take part in the Trek4Mandela expedition. The first group consists of 17 people who leave tomorrow to attempt to summit Kilimanjaro on July 18 (Mandela Day).

The next group, which includes Professor Thuli Madonsela, former public protector, will leave on August 4 and is scheduled to summit on Women’s Day, August 9.

Pretoria News