Pretoria - It’s still Women’s Month. Officially, this is the month when we care about women’s rights and wellbeing. But, in our history, has this ever been a priority? Women’s Day, Women’s Month, 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children?

I don’t know. I have covered too many court cases to make me believe it is.

This week I am faced with one of the most horrific murder trials - of five people accused of butchering and raping lesbian couple Joey and Anisha van Niekerk.

The same sex married couple, aged 30 and 32, left their Mooinooi home on December 10, 2017, to attend a funeral in Pretoria. But they never arrived. Their burnt out car was found on December 16 that year in the Magaliesburg area.

They were bound, raped, tortured and eventually shot.

How much more can anyone do to bring the message across that violence against women cannot be tolerated?

I came across a story by legal reporting veteran Carmel Rickard that gave me pause to think.

It’s from 1994. The headline is “Shocking court statistics on domestic violence”.

This is what she wrote 25 years ago: “Roughly 40% of the 200 divorce cases heard in the Pretoria Supreme Court in July last year involved allegations of violence, family murder or murder, according to an informal survey carried out by family advocate Francis Bosman.”

The study reflected mostly on domestic violence where women were the victims. It’s shocking how, 25 years ago, women were treated. Nothing seems to have changed.

It was about that time that the Prevention of Family Violence Act came into effect, to deal with the problem.

Rickard, in the story she wrote more than two decades ago, noted that in the first three months after the new law came into operation, almost 2000 interdicts were granted under this act.

Today the corridors of the lower courts are congested with mostly women, who apply for a family violence interdict.

This will not stop an abusive husband or partner, but it does give the woman some power. Once she has obtained the official restraining order, the police are obliged to act against the offender, or face contempt of court.

It reminded me of a sad story I did two years ago, but one which is still relevant in the lives of some women.

It is of a Danville woman who was so physically and mentally abused by her husband for more than 30 years, that she has developed dementia and was unable to care for herself.

The court heard that the husband did not bother looking after her and beat her up. She was terrified of him.

Pictures depicting blue bruises across her face and body were handed to court to show the abuse she was subjected to.

Her sister turned to the court to be appointed her curator - to make decisions on her behalf. Judge Norman Davis at the time granted the order.

The sister told the judge that her sister, in her fifties, told the judge that the woman only now found peace and was happy for the first time as she was in an institution that cared for her.

She often fled to neighbours during the night when her husband assaulted her. But he always came to fetch her. In terms of the court order he was no longer allowed near her.

I don’t know what happened to this woman, but I am just happy that the law was there for her to make her life a little easier.

I also know that there are many more like her. I urge women who are being abused to make use of our law as we, as women, deserve a life of non-violence.

