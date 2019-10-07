Advocate says Janusz Walus rehabilitated, simply being subjected to political bias









Limpho Hani, centre, wife of assassinated SACP Secretary General, Chris Hani; alongside SACP SG Blade Nzimande, right, during Janusz Walus’ third parole bid in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria today. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Janusz Walus is the epitome of an example of a prisoner who has been rehabilitated and simply being subjected to political bias to deny him his parole. This is according to his legal representative advocate Roelof du Plessis during his submission in the Gauteng High Court. Pretoria on Walus' third attempt at parole today. Walus is seeking the court's intervention in his bid to be released on parole from the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum facility and deported back to his place of birth in Poland. This followed former Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha’s decision to turn down Walus’ second bid at parole on January 16 2019. His reasoning behind this is allegedly based on conflicting reports by two independent psychologists and the possibility for Walus to re-offend.

However in today’s bid Du Plessis argued that the minister had in turning down his clients appeal failed to take into consideration all Walus had done to be considered for parole.

Especially with regards to addressing concerns raised in his previous applications.

“The minister seized, highlighted and focused on the negative mainly.

"Right now the issue brought up is his lack of remorse, but how many more ways can he express that?”

“He has submitted countless affidavits expressing remorse and acknowledges the impact his actions have had on the Hani family and society.”

And it was for this reason why Du Plessis noted how Walus was clear about denouncing violence as a means to an end as he valued human life.

