Pretoria - Janusz Walus is the epitome of an example of a prisoner who has been rehabilitated and simply being subjected to political bias to deny him his parole.
This is according to his legal representative advocate Roelof du Plessis during his submission in the Gauteng High Court. Pretoria on Walus' third attempt at parole today.
Walus is seeking the court's intervention in his bid to be released on parole from the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum facility and deported back to his place of birth in Poland.
This followed former Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha’s decision to turn down Walus’ second bid at parole on January 16 2019.
His reasoning behind this is allegedly based on conflicting reports by two independent psychologists and the possibility for Walus to re-offend.