The organisation’s Jaco Grobbelaar said the cost order was regarding the illegal prepaid electricity tariff increases that were implemented last year.
“This cost order follows after AfriForum approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in 2019 about the increases that were implemented without the necessary approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
He said that while the organisation viewed this as a success, the battle was far from over.
“AfriForum took on this case to protect the residents of Pretoria against the illegal increases. Despite the cost order, we are still dismayed about the fact that consumers’ money hasn’t been refunded.”