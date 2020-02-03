AfriForum gets cost order over refunds for illegal electricity tariff









File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - The inability by Tshwane to reimburse incorrectly billed residents since last year has resulted in civil rights organisation AfriForum getting a cost order against the metro. The organisation’s Jaco Grobbelaar said the cost order was regarding the illegal prepaid electricity tariff increases that were implemented last year. “This cost order follows after AfriForum approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in 2019 about the increases that were implemented without the necessary approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). He said that while the organisation viewed this as a success, the battle was far from over. “AfriForum took on this case to protect the residents of Pretoria against the illegal increases. Despite the cost order, we are still dismayed about the fact that consumers’ money hasn’t been refunded.”

Consumers paid the illegal tariff from July to mid-August last year.

After continuous pressure from AfriForum and Tshwane Money Matters Caucus meetings, the tariff was changed back to that approved by Nersa.

During a management meeting, the metro promised to pay back consumers who were affected by the increase - which hadn’t been approved by Nersa at the time. The money was supposed to be refunded in November, but to date the over 86000 transactions have not been paid.

“We will continue to put pressure on the metro and Nersa until consumers are compensated for the illegal increase they had to pay,” said Grobbelaar.

Nersa acknowledged receipt of the letter sent by AfriForum on January 16, and said the issue was being discussed with its chief executive, but would not say the steps to be taken.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously told the Pretoria News that the City would reimburse all the prepaid transactions after a related process had been approved.

A source within the City said the delay was because the metro simply did not have the capacity to do the transactions.

Tshwane Money Matters Caucus head Lex Middelberg said: “We know and understand that the billing is not being reversed because of a lack of funds to effect the reversal.

“The City makes its decisions based on available funds. Since there is no cash flow we expect a continuation of the unlawful withholding of reversals of incorrect transactions.”

