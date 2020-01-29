AfriForum on a world mission to fight for minority rights









Afriforum's Head of Policy and Action Ernst Roets, left, Afriforum campaigns manager Monique Toute and Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel during a media briefing at their offices in Centurion. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Afriforum will be visiting various countries to highlight what it describes as a violation of minority rights in the country. The campaign will be focused on the expropriation of land without compensation issue, farm murders and hate speech. The civil rights organisation also released a report which chief executive Kallie Kriel said highlighted “the government’s warped perception of democracy, minority rights and equality, hate speech against minorities, the attack on property rights and heritages of minorities, as well as the phasing out of Afrikaans”. Kriel said the campaign would start in Washington DC and proceed to South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The organisation said it also planned to involve the UN. In the report, the organisation expresses its concern about the heritage resources of South African minorities being under “severe threat - in some cases due to benevolent neglect, or malignant attack”.

Head of policy, Ernst Roets, said examples included the call by the EFF in 2014 to remove the Afrikaans verse in the national anthem.

The report further states that names of cities, towns and streets that are of great cultural historical significance, especially to the Afrikaner community, have been targeted.

“The ongoing battle for the name of the country’s capital is a shining example.

“A compromise exists, namely that the municipal name of the area including the city is Tshwane and the place name is Pretoria.”

In Pretoria some street names were also changed amid great controversy, even up to the level of the Constitutional Court.

A majority ruling was in favour of the changes, but this raised serious questions about the current interpretation of the Constitution and its implications for South African culture and heritage.

“How can they be regarded as having a right to equality if their history condemns them to moral inferiority? Elsewhere the renaming processes continue.

“At the University of Pretoria even the names of student residences were changed. Most of the men’s residences had Afrikaans names of trees and the women's residences those of flowers, but these were deemed offensive.

“The name-changing game compromise falls victim to ideological aims and opportunities to foster mutual recognition and respect are lost. Vandalising and relocating statues and monuments is a common occurrence in South Africa.”

AfriForum's report further states that there is scapegoating by distorting historical facts and criminalising European forebears, saying that South African politicians and representatives, from former president Jacob Zuma to South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, had publicly blamed white South Africans for social ills in the country and have referred to the descendants of Europeans in extremely derogatory terms.

They also expressed concern about the phasing out of Afrikaans in public institutions.

Bodies created to protect languages were not effective, AfriForum said. “Constitutional bodies created to protect South African languages and language rights - namely the Pan South African Language Board and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities - offer no relief in this regard as they suffer from a lack of financial resources, mismanagement and limited powers of execution.

“In 2017, South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng announced that English would henceforth be the only language of record in the country’s courts.” Despite agitation by various stakeholders against this decision, it is still being upheld.

English remains the only official language in which all South African legislation is required to be published.

Professional admission examinations in all fields are also mostly in English only, thereby ignoring the high function language status of Afrikaans. “Schools are pressured by the Department of Basic Education to phase out Afrikaans as a primary language of instruction in favour of English."

The report also states that there was a romanticising of violence against minorities and distorted position on equality and democracy.

Roets said they were tired of lip service to minorities and would seek international intervention.

Pretoria News