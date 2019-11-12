AfriForum tests Hammanskraal 'dirty' water to see if quality has improved









Hammanskraal residents are still concerned about the unclean water from their taps. AfriForum have conducted another test on the water. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Civil rights group AfriForum on Tuesday conducted another test on the Hammanskraal water to check if its poor quality has improved after the test in August concluded that the water was unsafe for human consumption. Jaco Grobbelaar, forum district co-ordinator for greater Pretoria, said the latest test was important to ascertain if there had been something done by the authorities to provide clean water to residents. Water results are expected to be released in about five to seven days. Grobbelaar said AfriForum also approached the SA Human Rights Commission, requesting it to investigate why residents experienced water outages for a long period of time. The complaint emanated from the recent water cut-off, apparently as a result of lightning that struck a power station supplying electricity to Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

According to the City's MMC Abel Tau, power failure caused the plant to discharge partially treated effluent into the Apies River, which feeds the Leeukraal Dam that provides water to Hammanskraal.

For two weeks, residents didn't have access to piped water and the municipality used tankers to supply them with water.

Grobbelaar said the damaged power station was one of the few reasons cited by the City of Tshwane.

According to him, the main reason was that water in the area was still dirty for human use.

It was against this backdrop that AfriForum submitted a letter from its lawyer to the City regarding the water situation in the area.

Grobbelaar said: "According to the Constitution, every person has the right to clean, running water, and it is the metro’s responsibility to provide these services.

"It should also adhere to providing the minimum requirement of 25 litres of water per resident per day."

He accused the City of shirking its responsibility to provide residents with clean, running water.

"If they can no longer do this, they should provide the community with water in other ways until the problem is resolved and the services have returned back to normal,” he said.

The move by AfriForum came after Tau assured residents that the City made inroads in supplying them with water.

Provincial manager for the Human Rights Commission, Buang Jones, was not readily available to comment on the complaint lodged by the civil rights organisation.

Pretoria News