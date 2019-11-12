Pretoria - Civil rights group AfriForum on Tuesday conducted another test on the Hammanskraal water to check if its poor quality has improved after the test in August concluded that the water was unsafe for human consumption.
Jaco Grobbelaar, forum district co-ordinator for greater Pretoria, said the latest test was important to ascertain if there had been something done by the authorities to provide clean water to residents.
Water results are expected to be released in about five to seven days.
Grobbelaar said AfriForum also approached the SA Human Rights Commission, requesting it to investigate why residents experienced water outages for a long period of time.
The complaint emanated from the recent water cut-off, apparently as a result of lightning that struck a power station supplying electricity to Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.