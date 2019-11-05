AfriForum to probe death of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa









Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Barry Aldworth/EPA/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - The family of murdered former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has appointed AfriForum to represent them in investigations into the death of the football star that happened five years ago. Chief executive of the civil rights organisation Kallie Kriel said AfriForum accepted immediately when the family approached them for help in their quest for justice. Kriel said the 27-year-old was a national hero and deserved justice and the organisation was willing to give it's all to try and get to the bottom of this matter. Advocate Gerrie Nel who heads AfriForum's private prosecution unit has been appointed as the Meyiwa family's advocate. Nel may consider private prosecution should the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) not proceed with prosecution when it has sufficient information and evidence to go to court.

Chief executive of the civil rights organisation AfriForum, Kallie Kriel, announces they will be representing the Senzo Meyiwa family in investigations into his murder five years ago in Vosloorus. Picture: James Mahlokwane





Kallie said AfriForum is going to start investigations from scratch but it's investigation would certainly not take an embarrassing five years like it took the police, who still haven't taken convincing action.

Afriforum will provide the police with information and even help the NPA start prosecution should there be enough evidence to punish culprits.

Senzo's brother Sifiso Meyiwa said the family chose to seek the help of AfriForum because it was an organisation that solved problems and did the work that needed to be done.

He said the family did not view the organisation as a group representing only the interrests of white people but those of all people who needed to be helped.

Meyiwa said: "For five years people have been hiding the truth and I am now saying enough is enough.

"I am not afraid of anyone but God. These people must be punished no matter how powerful they may be.

"We need justice and closure now."

Pretoria News