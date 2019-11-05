Pretoria - The family of murdered former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has appointed AfriForum to represent them in investigations into the death of the football star that happened five years ago.
Chief executive of the civil rights organisation Kallie Kriel said AfriForum accepted immediately when the family approached them for help in their quest for justice.
Kriel said the 27-year-old was a national hero and deserved justice and the organisation was willing to give it's all to try and get to the bottom of this matter.
Advocate Gerrie Nel who heads AfriForum's private prosecution unit has been appointed as the Meyiwa family's advocate.
Nel may consider private prosecution should the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) not proceed with prosecution when it has sufficient information and evidence to go to court.