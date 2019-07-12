Thomas Khumalo, left, the founder of AkaSosha Men's Forum in Soshanguve block GG helps men's to break the silence on their problems. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/ANA)

Pretoria - The AkaSosha Men’s Forum in Soshanguve, Pretoria is determined to ensure the notion of “Indoda Ayikhali” or “Tigers don't cry” doesn’t suffocate men and boys in the Tshwanes northern townships. Thomas Khumalo, who founded the non-profit organisation on 12 June 2008, said the idea of forming a platform for men to freely break their silence regarding their challenges instead of bottling things in, came after battling in silence with his own problems.

Khumalo said he experienced marital problems in 2002 and found he had no one to confide in or talk to regarding the challenges and emotional turmoil he was going through.

Looking around his own community of Soshanguve, Block GG, Khumalo said he realised that men like himself were suffering by trying to portray "strong, unfeeling characters" societies indirectly expected.

“Men are harbouring problems such as emotional and psychological abuse from spouses and are not taken seriously when they try to report or get help from authorities.”

He said since opening his doors he had welcomed boys and men from around his community encouraging them to take part in programmes provided at the NGO.

There they offered them counselling sessions, anger management classes, access to social workers, and encouraging them to take their health seriously.

“Men are in constant fear of being seen as weak so even going to the clinic is something they avoid. So we encourage them to get tested, keep up with their treatment, check for cholesterol because it's not just about getting an HIV test.”

He said they also ran their Tavern Intervention Programme, where they went to taverns and shebeens around the community speaking to men about the need for a balanced lifestyle and dealing with their problems out of the shadows.

“Men are afraid to come forward so we make it our mission that we will go wherever they are or frequent them regularly and get the message to them. All we need is more support or any help to ensure we can do more,” he concluded.

Pretoria News