AN ARTIST's impression of the R1.2 billion Capital Mall in Atteridgeville.

Pretoria - The much-anticipated R1.2 billion Capital Mall in Atteridgeville will go ahead despite efforts to halt its construction on the basis that it would “cannibalise” smaller shopping centres in the vicinity. MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen said the City of Tshwane's Appeals Tribunal successfully intervened in the impasse, which threatened to block the development.

The legal wrangling was between the developer, McCormick Property Development, and Safari Investments, over the threats posed by the new mall on the existing shopping centres.

Pietersen said the complaint was overturned on the basis that it lacked substance and went against the spirit of competition permitted in business.

He said the mall construction was an example of what the City wanted to do by creating conducive economic environment for job creation.

“The aim of the City is to make sure we create those jobs and this is going to make sure that we create jobs,” he said.

The project would be in line with the City's transport system plans, accommodating A Re Yeng bus system from the CBD towards the direction of the mall, Pietersen said.

“A lot of people who are going to use buses will have an opportunity to use the shopping mall.”

He said he was not sure when construction would start.

“There was an issue emanating from the appeal of the opposite mall that the big mall would cannibalise the smaller malls there. The matter was solved,” he said.

The project head of communications, Gayle Crow, said it was all systems go on the mega-development set to serve the entire Pretoria West region.

“An appeal to halt the development was overturned during a sitting of the City of Tshwane's Municipal Appeals Tribunal in April, paving the way for the development of the iconic 60000m² regional mall, which will bring more than 3000 employment opportunities to the surrounding communities,” she said.

Crow said the mall would have direct access to both the N4 and WF Nkomo Street and situated on the planned N4/R55 interchange.

The double level mall will also anchor Capital City, a R5bn mixed-use development.

“The development node includes a 1500-bed private hospital, value retail centre, motor dealerships, affordable housing, student housing, schooling and community facilities,” Crow said.

The mall would probably open towards the end of 2021.

Pretoria News