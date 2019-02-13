Beatmochini

Pretoria - The celebration of love and romance brings happiness to the city as the love bug is spread and events to celebrate the day pop up everywhere. Residents have planned romantic Valentine weekends away since the day falls in the week (tomorrow), and whether it be a romantic picnic, a dinner, a spa date or a movie date, they have indicated celebrating Valentine’s Day is a must. Here are some places around the city that will make Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Enjoy a night out without the children with music and the sound of love at the Menlyn Shopping Centre at Hard Rock Café, where electric string quartet The Muses perform for you and your other half.

Spend the day with the one you love at the National Zoological Garden on a half-price entry special.

Experience a special Valentine’s Day concert with the Evening of Love, with Vusi Nova, Ringo, Ntando, Ntsika and other special guests at Sun Arena Times Square in Menlyn.

Cuddle while watching a film on the big screen, and enjoy a delicious three-course buffet at Kleinkaap Boutique in Centurion.

If you are in the mood for a nostalgic twist, book for a screening of Dirty Dancing at Brooklyn Mall.

Natanië* will present his first Valentine’s Day show in the Atterbury Theatre - Funny Valentine features his new selection of music and stories.

Joining in on the festivities will be Atteridgeville-born beat mastro BeatMochini, who teamed up with Blaklez and Aya Zungu to drop a single titled Without You just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Without You talks about a guy who embraces his undying love for his partner.

Beatmochini encourages young South Africans to believe in love through his music, and the self- proclaimed beat smith says: “As men, we have been doing wrong by our women for a long time, so this is a call on all men to do right and treat women right to make make them feel like queens.”

Beatmochini has produced music for Motswako rapper Khuli Chana, Thee Legacy and Tribute Mboweni, among others.

The local boy has also worked with the likes of Reason, Nadia Nakai, Fifi Cooper, Blaklez, B.O.Y Wonder, Lection, Notshi, Skillo and Ginger Trilland.

