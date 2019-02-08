Nicholas Ninow in court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Nicholas Ninow is fit to stand trial.



That was the outcome of the report given following his 30-day evaluation at Weskoppies psychiatric Hospital.





Ninow was sent for evaluation after his legal representative, Riaan du Plessis, indicated he had a history of mental illness and battled with drug abuse since he was 14 years old.





Something that was evidence as police were said to have found a "white substance" in his possession on the night of his arrest.





He was also said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, with incidents of self-harm and suicide attempts due to his severe depression.





The court ordered Ninow be sent for assessment by a team of three psychiatrists and one psychologist, in November.





However, due to bed shortages at the psychiatric hospital, he could only commence with the evaluation this year.





State prosecutor, Sanet Jacobson, indicted during Ninow's appearance in the Pretoria magistrates court, that they had received the psycho and psychiatric reports.





Both of which Jacobson indicated that he was fit to stand trial.





A faint "yes" could be heard in the public gallery following the announcement.





"The state is satisfied that it can prove all the elements and is ready for High court indictment."





As usual Ninow stood in the dock very emotional with tears rolling down his face.





He is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom stall of a Dros franchise in Silverton in September.





The matter is to return to the magistrates court on 5 March.





Pretoria News



