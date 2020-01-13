Amakhosi stretch lead at the top with win over Cape Town City









Samir Nurkovic celebrates scoring against City at FNB Stadium yesterday. BackpagePix KAIZER CHIEFS (1) (3) Castro 11’, Nurkovic 64’ and Mathoho 67’ CAPE TOWN CITY (0) (0) Two matches, six unanswered goals. That has been the order of the week as Amakhosi continued to somewhat carve themselves as favourites for the PSL title.

After defeating Highlands Park 3-0 at FNB Stadium last Wednesday, Kaizer Chiefs saw off Cape Town City with a relatively identical performance and result yesterday.

Yesterday’s win was just the perfect way to cap off the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations as coach Ernst Middendorp’s men had already showered the club with a birthday present with that win over the Lions of the North last Wednesday, a day after Amakhosi turned 50.

Chiefs continued to crack the whip on their opponents yesterday and made clear their intentions of winning the league title, which would in the process end a four-year trophy drought.

Yesterday’s win points stretched Chiefs’ lead at the top of the league standings to nine points with 13 games to play this season - a lead that is almost daring the rest of their title rivals Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, who were busy with continental duty this weekend to “catch us if you can”.

But despite being on cloud nine with their resurgence this season, it will take mental strength from Middendorp’s team to consolidate their lead at the top - especially with Sundowns, who are back-to-back champions, having proven in the last two seasons that how you start the campaign doesn’t necessarily determine how you finish it.

But Chiefs, who week in and week out advocate that they are doing it for the badge and restoration of the club’s glory days, know that a lot more is at stake - especially for those players who are in the last six months of their contracts.

And with such pressure to deliver and impress Middendorp and his technical team, that has seen the rebirth of players, notably Leonardo Castro, whose contract expires at the end of June.

The Colombian international has been going on about his resurgence with aplomb as his delightful first-half header, which was assisted by Kearyn Baccus, gave Chiefs the lead heading into halftime yesterday.

It was Castro’s third goal in two matches, after scoring a brace against Highlands last week, and his eighth in all competitions this season.

But while Chiefs held the advantage heading into the interval, they had a nervy ending to the first half as Mduduzi Mdantsane nearly equalised on the stroke of halftime only for his curling close-range effort to be palmed away for a corner by goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

A potential Mdantsane goal would have been just reward for City as they had made a nuisance of themselves in front of Chiefs’ defence for the better part of the first half.

But as Jan Olde Riekerink’s men continued to test the waters in the early stages of the second half, Chiefs opened their floodgates - as they wrapped up the match with two more headed goals from Samir Nurkovic and Eric Mathoho.

Against the run of play and on the right flank, Dumisani Zuma, Chiefs’ super-sub, launched a telling delivery that teed up Nurkovic, who glanced the ball into Peter Leeuwenburgh’s far post.

In a flash, Chiefs were 3-0 up. This time Mathoho, who was assisted by a George Maluleka corner kick, put his team in the driving seat after his header found the roof of an empty net - as Leeuwenburgh had already committed.

