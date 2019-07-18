Ambassador of Russia Mikhail Petrakov. Picture: Masi Losi/ANA Archives

Pretoria - It is with mixed feelings that Russian Ambassador to South Africa Mikhail Petrakov packs up to leave Pretoria and return to Moscow. Petrakov has witnessed many political changes during a distinguished diplomatic career, starting as a student at the former Soviet Union’s New Delhi Embassy in 1981, followed by his first foreign posting, to India, from 1982 to 1986.

It was while serving in Canberra, Australia, that the former USSR collapsed and the Soviet Ministry of Foreign Affairs became the Russian MFA. As a Russian diplomat, Petrakov spent the next phase of his career dealing with the UK (bilateral), European security, the European Union (EU) and multilateral diplomacy with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which today includes 11 post-Soviet republics.

He was posted to Brussels as senior counsellor and then deputy permanent representative to the EU, followed by six years in Moscow as director of the CIS Department, before he was offered a new challenge: South Africa.

South Africa is an important posting in any diplomat’s book and one that has proved particularly interesting and satisfying for Petrakov over the last seven-and-a-half years.

Bilaterally, Russia and South Africa enjoy a strong political relationship and closeness in terms of the international bodies they participate in and how they believe politics should be conducted in the modern world. But there is a deeper historical connection which creates an even stronger pillar for the two countries’ relationship.

“During the Struggle against apartheid, my country was giving assistance to the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP), and this is still warmly remembered. Africa has always occupied a special place for Russia but South Africa has particular significance, not just because it is one of the leading nations on the continent but because it is a partner in the BRICS forum - an important link in the chain of major regional and global players,” he said.

BRICS, a grouping of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, was joined in 2010 by South Africa. During his time based in Pretoria, Petrakov has been involved in two BRICS summits and two official state visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin - in March 2013 and July 2018, as well as various other high-level delegation visits and meetings.

He describes BRICS as “one of the foremost foreign policy priorities” for Russia. “We see this forum as an example of how international relations should be conducted - on the basis of respect for the sovereignty of each nation, the basis of equality, of taking into account each other’s interests and promoting a progressive agenda that takes into account the world as a whole.”

Official diplomatic relations between the two countries - non-existant during apartheid - were re-established in February 1992, and numerous high-level engagements have continued since.

Most recently, President Putin met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, and he will welcome Ramaphosa, among other African heads of state, at the first Russia-Africa Summit to be held in Sochi in October.

This, Petrakov says, will be a “special occasion”, a Russia-AU initiative to which all African leaders have been invited, co-chaired by Putin and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as head of the AU. It will be preceded by the first Africa-Russia economic forum.

The mixed feelings about leaving emanate from the fact that Petrakov has thoroughly enjoyed his extended period in South Africa, both professionally and personally. This includes getting to know the country and its people and witnessing the changes which have occurred in both countries.

He is proud of the contribution he has been able to make in recognising and honouring the two countries’ connections, and to the rise of bilateral relations and economic ties, which he says have grown albeit “bietjie-bietjie maak meer” or “kancane kancane” - some of the local phrases he has learned.

“During my tenure I witnessed the growth in the relationship, and more Russian companies are doing business here,” he says. Later this year South Africa will host a bilateral inter-governmental trade and economic commission, to discuss various spheres of co-operation.

It was also seven good years in terms of cultural co-operation, with cross-cultural seasons providing entertainment and learning, and the embassy is engaged in discussions around the possibility of opening a centre of Russian Science and Culture in South Africa. In addition, a visa-free regime was introduced in 2017.

On a personal level, the experiences and friendships forged will never be forgotten, and Petrakov’s photographic hobby ensures he takes with him many graphic reminders of the places he has been.

In Pretoria he photographed the city's famous jacarandas, and he describes Cape Town as a “unique city” and “very photogenic”, but other favourites included the Drakensberg mountains, and the baobabs of Limpopo.

Another memorable experience has been blending his own “His Excellency” wines and guests who attended embassy events had the privilege of sampling these fine cultivars.

“I have made many friends in every walk of life, and I will miss the people here. I will miss the scenery, like I will miss the wine. I would like to see more South African wine in Russia,” said Petrakov, who leaves his beloved wine cellar to his successor.

He will treasure the unique experiences of nature, such as walking with lions, elephants and cheetahs, of seeing a baby rhino nursery and the work being done to protect South African wildlife.

And, when winter comes, he will think back to the mild weather of Pretoria and being out on the greens at the Pretoria Country Club and other golf courses.

Perhaps then, he will get to test his putting skills playing ice golf on the frozen Lake Baikal.

