SAMKELO MKHUTSWA and Simphiwe Silwane are on trial in the high court court for the 2017 attacks in Marikana. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - The deputy chairperson of one of the Amcu branches in Marikana testified how he was shot several times as he was about to leave a soccer match in Mooinooi. Malibongwe Mdazo took the stand yesterday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to testify in the trial of the remaining two former Amcu members, who are facing two charges of attempted murder and one of murder.

Samkelo Mkhutswa, 38, and Simphiwe Silwane, 36, both of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution withdrew charges on Monday against their co-accused - Xolile Madikane, Mthethelethi Tshubuka, Zambelekhaya Mboxela, Zithobile Mangqo, Bongile Cingo and Siyanda Sinqina - due to a lack of evidence against them.

The accused were believed to be some of the kingpins behind the spate of attacks in Marikana in 2017 during which the chairperson of the Marikana branch of Amcu was nearly killed. Mdazo was shot 16 times but survived.

On July 22, 2017, Mkutshwa and Silwane allegedly went to the soccer stadium at Mooinooi where they were informed Mdazo would be. He was about to leave the stadium after the match when he was shot at while inside his vehicle.

The hail of bullets continued even after he got out. However, he managed to run away.

He told the court that after the soccer game, he walked to his car, where he spoke to a friend. Mkutshwa, who he did not know at the time, came past and greeted him.

“I got into my car and adjusted the driver's seat when I heard noises which sounded like crackers. I then realised I was being shot at and I jumped out of the car to see what was happening.”

Mdazo said he then saw the gunman standing at the door of the car. Asked who this was, he answered accused number one (Mkuthswa).

But it emerged that Mdazo only recently identified the accused as his attacker. Asked about this, he said that he mistook him for another person he knew, as they were of the same complexion, height and had the same beards.

Mdazo said while being fired at, he tried to get hold of his attacker but the man ran away.

Mdazo suffered several bullet wounds across his body and had to remain in hospital for a long time.

Another Amcu member Msindiseni Kwenene was shot at in September 2017 while walking to work. He ran away but another assailant armed with a handgun was waiting for him and opened fire. He was later joined by a third armed man, but Kwenene also survived the hail of bullets.

But Mveliso Biyela wasn't so lucky and died walking home from the Wonderkop hostel on September 22, 2017.

He was with his wife and son when his attackers opened fire.

The trial is continuing.

Pretoria News