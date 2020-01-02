“As firearms are the instruments commonly used in the commission of crime, especially violent crimes, it is very encouraging that people have taken advantage of this amnesty period and handed in 1465 guns and 14861 rounds of ammunition,” said the spokesperson for national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.
Surrendered firearms included 1248 handguns, 75 shotguns and 142 rifles.
Naidoo said while the majority of the firearms were handed in for destruction, the police also received applications for the relicensing of 264 firearms that had their licences terminated in terms of Section 28 of the Firearm Control Act, and for 247 handguns (revolvers and pistols), eight shotguns and nine rifles.
The firearm amnesty started on December 1 and ends on May 31.