MARTIN van Staden versus Joe Cummins in the lightweight championship at the EFC 77 Fight Night at the Sun Arena. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Blood-curdling jabs and uppercuts, coupled with striking push-kick manoeuvres, were the order of the day at Square Sun Arena on Saturday. Those present watched the blow-by-blow action of 24 of the best mixed-martial arts (MMA) fighters throwing punches and kicks in their bid to scoop the honours in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC 77).

The section of the audience sitting closest to the cage was splattered with sweat and blood.

The action-packed fighting got the audience’s adrenalin surging while they screamed from the top of their lungs.

The championship was fought to a scintillating conclusion, with the UK’s Joe Cummins clinching the lightweight title in his decision victory over South African Martin van Staden.

Jared Vanderaa, from the US, defended his heavyweight title against Congolese Ricky Misholas with a TKO in the second round.

The main event was a nail-biting five-round encounter in which Cummins proved that the only way to fight (and beat) Van Staden was with extreme caution.

While he did not shy away from stand-up exchanges, it was his impeccable performance in wrestling and clinching that brought him the decision victory.

Throughout the first four rounds he frustrated the former champion with lightning takedowns that shattered Van Staden’s rhythm, forcing him to spend minutes fighting his way back to his feet.

Van Staden’s famous heavy hands were always a factor, and his desperation to thwart Cummins’ wrestling onslaught grew round-by-round, so by the fifth round he was snapping the Briton’s head back at close quarters, but it wasn't enough to create the space he needed.

Cummins fought with skill, precision and iron will, making no mistakes.

Despite absorbing what seemed an illegal knee, and the curious decision to be stood up in the fourth, he took the title, and deservedly so.

Cummins is the new force in the lightweight division.

The venue reverberated with roars at the entrance of EFC heavyweight legend Misholas on his way to a title shot nearly a decade in the making.

He faced the dangerous champion, Vanderaa, in his first title defence.

Each Misholas jab was answered with a stinging leg-kick, and Van- deraa’s work in the clinch had no answer from the man from the DRC.

Vanderaa’s pressure in the second saw Misholas hitting the canvas and unable to answer a ground-and-pound barrage from the formidable American.

Vanderaa’s laid-back style and open heart secured him a special place in the minds of the EFC enthusiasts, but on the night, Misholas stole their hearts.

A light heavyweight number one contender bout brought the mysterious Quinton Rossouw to the Hexagon for the first time in a year to face New Zealand’s Shaw Dean.

Rossouw nearly caused his own defeat with a shoddy takedown attempt at the start of round one, gifting Dean the full mount position, but instead the bout opened up into an exciting grappling display.

Dean seemed to have the bout in the bag with dominant top control, pinning Rossouw to the canvas and landing heavy ground and pound blows, but the South African reversed and answered with a nail-biting rear-naked choke attempt.

Their back and forth had to come to an end, and it did in the closing seconds of the second round, when Rossouw secured a crucifix position, and due to the sheer volume of punches, forced referee Swart to end the fight.

Rossouw moves into top-contender status, but instead of looking ahead, he took a moment to congratulate his worthy adversary.

“Shaw, I love you,” he said. “Thank you for an amazing fight.”

Pretoria News