The State of Capital Address continues at Tshwane House after ANC councillors staged a walk-out. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The ANC councillors in Tshwane staged a walk-out during the State of the Capital Address (Soca) at Tshwane House, citing they wanted to attend to service delivery issues raised by residents in the townships. Residents in Winterveld, Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Pretoria West embarked on protests, expressing dissatisfaction with service delivery in the municipality.

ANC councillor Osca Mathafa said party councillors earlier on convened a caucus and they decided not to take part in the proceedings.

Mathafa said: "As the ANC we resolved that we can't be in the meeting, but would rather go and address the issues of our people."

He also criticised the hosting of Soca at Tshwane House, saying it inconvenienced motorists in the CBD.

"We always held the state of the capital address outside the CBD and it was not to be flamboyant," he said.

Some party councillors were not present in council and Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe said: "We received messages from councilors from Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Winterveld that they will not make it to council because of the shutdown."

EFF Tshwane leader Moaferika Mabogwana said: "There is nothing genuine about what is happening in the townships. It is the ANC thuggery."

He said the people of Tshwane didn't have confidence in the ANC, "which has failed in the past 25 years".

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau echoed Mabogwana's sentiment, saying the DA-led administration won't be intimidated and held hostage by the ANC.

He blamed the ANC for being behind the disruptions in the townships.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa condemned the sporadic protests, saying they were dominated by acts of criminality.

Pretoria News