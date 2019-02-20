Dr Moeketsi Mosola

Pretoria - The Young Communist League in Tshwane has accused some senior ANC leaders in council of showing political protection to city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola against motions to have him suspended. Mosola has been implicated in the irregular awarding of the multi-billion rand tender to GladAfrica in November 2017. The tender was declared irregular by the auditor-general.

Last month, Mosola survived a second motion tabled by former mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend him after the ANC and the EFF voted against it.

Subsequently, he shrugged off allegations of political favour from the ANC and EFF. “The city manager is not a voting member of the City of Tshwane council and does not secure political favours from anyone. Please ask the political parties involved on why they voted in the manner they did,” he said.

However, Young Communist League district secretary Kgabo Morifi claimed the hurdle to Mosola’s suspension were some ANC leaders who were “in the pocket of the city manager”.

“We are of the view that these few individuals in the ANC are influencing the party not to venture into a discussion of suspending Mosola because they know that they are in the pocket of the municipal manager,” he said.

He said whistle-blowers were some City officials. “They (officials) have shared with us some of the clandestine meetings that have taken place between the municipal manager and some senior ANC leaders,” he said.

Asked to disclose the names of implicated ANC leaders, he said: “I don't want to disclose names, but it is suffice to say senior leaders in the ANC caucus have been captured and at the right time we will issue their names.”

ANC regional chairperson and caucus leader Dr Kgosi Maepa questioned why Morifi could not name and shame individuals he alleged were involved in corruption.

“Kgabo is an ANC member. Why can't he write to the integrity committee of the ANC and name the people?” he asked.

He said he didn't know Mosola personally, and that the ANC would like to see the names of those implicated in skulduggery. “He must name them and the ANC will take it from there. If he wants us to respond he must be able to say it is Kgosi Maepa or so and so. He must name the people individually,” Maepa said.

