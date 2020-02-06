Arab Spring site will be home to 17m high Ramses II obelisk









The site where the Ramses II obelisk will be erected. Pretoria - Nine years have passed since hundreds of thousands of Egyptians protested on Tahrir Square in what became known as the January 25 Revolution and formed part of the “Arab Spring”, a wave of pro-democracy uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa. A group of African editors and broadcast journalists, invited to Cairo as guests of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, passed through this busy square on their way to and from appointments. One tries to imagine the scenes of flag-waving protesters in 2011, or what the final beautification project will look like. It includes pathways, trees in pots and artificial grass, and in a corner work is progressing on the plinth for a 17m-high pink granite stone obelisk. This is the Ramses II obelisk which was unearthed in Lower Egypt last year and is being reconstructed in Cairo as part of efforts to develop the square into a major tourist site.

On the opposite side is the pink-coloured Egyptian Museum, which opened in 1902 to house the antiquities of Ancient Egypt, including the contents of Tutankhamen’s tomb and most of the mummies of Egypt’s most famous pharaohs.

With around 2.5million visitors a year, overcrowding is a problem so the government announced, as one of its mega-projects, construction of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is nearing completion, west of the Pyramids of Giza.

Set to be the biggest archaeological museum in the world, and due to open later this year, it will exhibit the full Tutankhamen collection, with many pieces to be displayed for the first time.

The museum building is shaped like a chamfered triangle and its north and south walls line up directly with the Great Pyramid of Khufu and the Pyramid of Menkaure.

At the front of the museum is a statue of Ramses II (known as Ramses the Great) and inside is a large atrium designed for the exhibition of other large statues.

