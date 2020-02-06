A group of African editors and broadcast journalists, invited to Cairo as guests of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, passed through this busy square on their way to and from appointments.
One tries to imagine the scenes of flag-waving protesters in 2011, or what the final beautification project will look like.
It includes pathways, trees in pots and artificial grass, and in a corner work is progressing on the plinth for a 17m-high pink granite stone obelisk.
This is the Ramses II obelisk which was unearthed in Lower Egypt last year and is being reconstructed in Cairo as part of efforts to develop the square into a major tourist site.