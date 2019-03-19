Pretoria - DA said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delayed train ride yesterday depicted exactly what was wrong with the railway system and the governing party. Ramaphosa experienced at first hand the daily struggles of commuters after being stuck for hours on a train with disgruntled passengers while he was on the campaign trail for the ANC with some of his fellow party leaders.

Ramaphosa and the commuters boarded the train at Mabopane station before 8am.

The train was more than an hour late.

On the way to Bosman station, where Ramaphosa later disembarked, the train got stuck twice - at Marabastad and Technikon Rant stations - adding another two hours to the travelling time of passengers.

Tired of waiting, some of the commuters jumped from the train and walked to their places of work while the president stayed put.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Premier David Makhura, while some leaders went to various train stations across Tshwane as part of the elections campaign.

The DA said commuters had no safety on some trains and some lose their jobs because of delays.

“Daily, people are robbed in trains and across train stations due to the lack of safety measures to allow commuters to travel without fear. In addition, many lose their jobs because of delayed and derailed trains,” said the DA in a statement.

The opposition party said it had handed over a memorandum to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) calling on Prasa and Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande to urgently intervene with regard to the state of rail transport.

“We are yet to receive a reply. What is clear is that there is no political will to solve this crisis, and the ANC does not know what needs to be done to turn Metrorail and Prasa around.”

Prasa meanwhile attributed the delay of the train on criminal behaviour. “We have thugs who come and vandalise the rail system.

"They are stealing copper cables and taking anything that is of metal to sell to scrapyards, thus exposing commuters who are supposed to be travelling in a safe environment,” said Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole.

He said the train Ramaphosa was travelling in was blocked because another ahead of it was stationary after its driver was assaulted.

Speed restrictions were another factor; a train cannot travel at more than 30km an hour when operating on manual authorisation. African News Agency (ANA)