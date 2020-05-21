Bianca Schoombee drops out of Miss SA race

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - South African model Bianca Schoombee has withdrawn her Miss South Africa application after her past racist tweets resurfaced. Her agency, Sync Models, announced the withdrawal. “Bianca Schoombee has decided to withdraw from the #MissSA2020 contest and Sync Models supports her decision,” the company posted on Twitter. Schoombee attracted all the wrong attention after an unknown Twitter user took a deep dive into her profile feed. The 21-year-old had first won everyone over when she posted her virtual Miss SA entry on explaining why she believed she should be the next Miss SA. But users of the social media platform dug into her past and found shocking tweets where the 21-year-old model was openly using the N-word and repeatedly used derogatory words.

She also posted several other controversial statements.

She subsequently released a statement on social media, saying: “I would like to profusely apologise for putting it out into the universe then.

“Being the person that I am today, I have now dealt with my past by praying.”

However, Twitter was having none of it.

Before withdrawing her application, Schoombee already had stood little chance of being a contestant because of Miss SA rules.

In terms of the rule: “Any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute.

“Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”

On how they choose the contestants, Miss South Africa chief executive Stephanie Weil said: “Entries for this year’s competition opened on May 11 and close on May 31, 2020, at midnight. “The organisers have not yet announced their panel of judges, nor evaluated any of the entries received.

“We only assess entrants once the deadline for submissions has closed. Once we have a selection of potential semi-finalists we run the necessary background checks.

“There is good governance in place to ensure that Miss South Africa finalists and semi-finalists align with our values.”

Schoombee also deactivated her account after she received lots of criticism when she apologised.

Sync also deleted their tweets where they were defending the model, telling the people of Mzansi to stop dwelling on the past.

Following her withdrawal, Twitter users were still not giving her a break and spent most of the day celebrating her fall.

Pretoria News