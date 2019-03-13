SOME of the Grade 1 pupils at Laerskool Theresapark who took part in an oral awareness campaign to drum up support for World Oral Health Day.

Pretoria - In recognition of World Oral Health Day next Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education, Unilever and Mentadent P embarked on a campaign to educate primary school pupils about oral health. Yesterday, several dentists and dental students from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria North conducted oral health check-ups on Grade 1 pupils at Laerskool Theresapark.

It is hoped the campaign will improve oral hygiene and also help to improve school attendance as tooth decay leads to absenteeism, poor performance, and difficulties in eating and sleeping.

Chief education specialist at the department, Brennand Smith, said there was a need for the integrated health programme as it provides basic health services to all schools.

“We are focusing on primary schools because they have small children who do not know a lot about taking care of themselves especially with the sweets that they eat most of the time.

“We are tirelessly trying to make health a priority for our children, hence we also provide them with check-ups on eyes, ears, body mass index, motor sensory skills, mental health issues and depression,” Smith said.

Dr Bongiwe Nhlangulela from Lister Clinic in Joburg said that she was happy to be involved in the oral health campaign, which would help children keep their healthy smiles.

“There is a lot that still needs to be done, because the biggest problem is tooth decay which shows that a lot of children do not visit the dentist nor brush their teeth twice a day,” Nhlangulela said.

Grade 1 teacher Aletta Jacobs said she was happy with the practical demonstrations done by the dental practitioners with the children.

“Health awareness campaigns make our job as educators easier because children love to engage in practical demonstrations,”she said.

South African Dental Association spokesperson Dr Khanyi Makwakwa emphasised the need for parents to take their children’s health more seriously in order for them to stay healthy at all times.

“I know some parents get busy with their professional duties, but they must check on their children and make sure that they brush their teeth properly everyday and also visit the dentist at least twice a year,” Makwakwa said.

The oral health campaign will run in Gauteng until March 14 and in KwaZulu-Natal until March 24.

The campaign also encourages parents to take their children’s oral health seriously and to take their children for check-ups at their nearest clinics or dentists.

