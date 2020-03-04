Birth defects affect 7.9 million children a year

Pretoria - Every year an estimated 7.9 million children - 6% of total births worldwide - are born with a serious birth defect. Some of these can be prevented, and others managed efficiently. Yesterday was World Birth Defects Day, commemorated annually to improve the health and quality of life of those affected by congenital conditions. One of the main goals this year was to share information on preventing birth defects. A spokesperson from iNova Pharmaceuticals, Leigh Callipolitis, said there were many types of birth defects, disorders or conditions.

She said the most common of these severe defects were heart defects, neural tube defects and Down Syndrome.

“While not all birth defects can be prevented, there are certain things that a woman can do before and during her pregnancy to increase her chances of having a healthy baby,” she said.

Callipolitis explained that neural tube defects occurred when the spinal cord failed to close properly. The most common neural tube defect is spina bifida, which can occur anywhere along the spine if the neural tube does not close all the way.

It can result in the backbone - that protects the spinal cord - not forming and closing as it should.

She said another serious neural tube defect was anencephaly, where a baby is born without part of its skull and brain and eventually dies.

“Fortunately, some disorders can be prevented, particularly neural tube defects. Vitamin B-9 is important in red blood cell formation and for healthy cell growth and function. This nutrient is crucial during early pregnancy to reduce the risk of these birth defects of the brain and spine,” she said.

She added that there was overwhelming scientific evidence linking an increased intake of Vitamin B-9 to a reduced risk of neural tube defects.

Research indicated that at least half the cases of neural tube defects could be prevented if women consumed sufficient Vitamin B-9 before conception and during early pregnancy.

Callipolitis said some researchers estimated that consuming enough Vitamin B-9 of at least 400 micrograms per day could reduce certain birth defects of the brain and spinal cord by more than 70%.

She pointed out that other steps included regular check-ups and prenatal care, not drinking alcohol or smoking recreational drugs, and preventing infections where possible.

Callipolitis said it was vital for pregnant women to check with a healthcare provider about any medications they might be thinking about taking, whether these were prescription, over-the-counter medications or herbal.

